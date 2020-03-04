Sign up
Dark day
This day was so dark and gloomy, that even the Sun looked faintly from behind the clouds.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
B Cloud
@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
Album
365
Camera
NEX-5T
Taken
4th March 2020 11:30am
dark
day
sun
cloudy
moody
foggy
