Dark day by cloudvanbo
65 / 365

Dark day

This day was so dark and gloomy, that even the Sun looked faintly from behind the clouds.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
18% complete

Photo Details

