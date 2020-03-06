Previous
Exaggerated perspective by cloudvanbo
67 / 365

Exaggerated perspective

I didn't noticed it while I shot that picture - house in the end point of perspective is unnaturally bigger on picture than it really is.
Lenses can sometimes distort reality...
6th March 2020

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
Photo Details

