Cloudburst by cloudvanbo
73 / 365

Cloudburst

Nature can be seriously surprising - today
rain started to fall horizontally across the yard
and my windows got splashed completely
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
