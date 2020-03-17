Previous
Empty city by cloudvanbo
78 / 365

Empty city

People are really sitting at home - city is deserted
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
