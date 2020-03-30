Previous
Illusion by cloudvanbo
91 / 365

Illusion

Look nice? I was belief it would be a beautiful day but it was about 15 minutes only, when the snow storm was stroked and everything become gray and muddy.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

