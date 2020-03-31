Previous
Fluffy by cloudvanbo
92 / 365

Fluffy

Soft and fluffy settled today's morning Snow on the grass
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
