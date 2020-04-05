Previous
Separated (but) connected by cloudvanbo
97 / 365

Separated (but) connected

This picture is dedicated to all mothers and fathers which are forced to quarantine away from family. This time will pass and you will be back to your beloved man, wife, children !
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Dustyloup
So sweet
April 10th, 2020  
