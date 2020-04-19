Previous
Optimistic by cloudvanbo
109 / 365

Optimistic

Sun is shining, birds are singing... and government gave us our parks and forests back
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
30% complete

Dustyloup ace
Freedom!! Enjoy :) in France we have to wait until the 11th to use our parks
April 29th, 2020  
