111 / 365
Body parts
Foot-steps on the Wood's
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
1
0
B Cloud
@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
Tags
foots
,
bodyparts
,
april20words
Lesley
ace
I love this, the bright blue shoes agains the earthy tones - excellent
May 7th, 2020
