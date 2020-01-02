Previous
Next
Roman and me by clutterbells
1 / 365

Roman and me

Ran into an old friend at the bus stop in Norwood. Took the bus into town with him and walked to our old pub. He has cancer and is not doing too well.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Colin Campbell

@clutterbells
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boo ace
Sorry to hear about your friend but nice of you to give him your time. Welcome to 365!
January 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise