Previous
Next
Socked In by cm_saratoga
2 / 365

Socked In

When on a scenic railroad trip in Alaska we were told that Mount McKinley is covered by clouds most of the year. We're told that on a clear day you can see it past this ridge. (2011)

Tech note: working on Luminosity layers in Photoshop.
1st May 2011 1st May 11

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise