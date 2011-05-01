Sign up
Socked In
When on a scenic railroad trip in Alaska we were told that Mount McKinley is covered by clouds most of the year. We're told that on a clear day you can see it past this ridge. (2011)
Tech note: working on Luminosity layers in Photoshop.
1st May 2011
1st May 11
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
20th June 2011 10:54pm
Exif
View Info
