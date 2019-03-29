Previous
Next
Sea Anenome by cm_saratoga
122 / 365

Sea Anenome

A shot from 2019. I used the Divide Blend Mode to take away the green cast of the water. Neat Photoshop trick I recently learned
29th March 2019 29th Mar 19

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise