Quiet Time by cm_saratoga
142 / 365

Quiet Time

The Matanzas River runs parallel to the Atlantic in Palm Shores Florida. It is navigable and is part of the Intercoastal Waterway (ICW).
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
