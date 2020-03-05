Sign up
Is Spring on the Way?
Beautiful day at the NYC Botanical Garden. It was warm enough that you could sit outside in the sun. And we are starting to see color in the gardens. Yeah!
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
