Amazing College Campus
Amazing College Campus

Flagler College in St. Augustine, FL occupies the former Ponce de Leon Hotel. Built in 1888, by Henry Flagler, this hotel catered to the ultra-rich. Today it is a highly ranked college.

The hotel building featured one of the first Edison lighting systems, and stained glass windows by Tiffany. It is open to public tours.
cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
