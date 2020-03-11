Previous
The Rotunda

The entrance to the Hotel Ponce de Leon (aka Flagler College) is an 80 foot rotunda. The upper levels served as a vast solarium, with a view of St. Augustine. George Willoughby Maynard created the murals in 1888.
