Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
150 / 365
The Rotunda
The entrance to the Hotel Ponce de Leon (aka Flagler College) is an 80 foot rotunda. The upper levels served as a vast solarium, with a view of St. Augustine. George Willoughby Maynard created the murals in 1888.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
150
photos
11
followers
35
following
41% complete
View this month »
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th January 2020 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close