Ibis in a Tree

Project Change: In the spirit of 'social distancing' my wife and I have really tried to limit our contact and exposure to the global virus. So how will I keep doing a daily photo?



I've decided to spend some time getting more serious about the tools of Lightroom and Photoshop. My goal now is not to 'take' a new photo every day. Instead I'm going to work with some of the tools I've rarely used and create a photo that I am proud of. In a lot of cases I'll be working with older photos and new tools.



So far I've added a Wacom tablet and starting to get more serious about the Photoshop select tools.



Hope you are all well and look forward to seeing your photos.



Carl