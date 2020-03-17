Previous
Ibis in a Tree by cm_saratoga
Ibis in a Tree

Project Change: In the spirit of 'social distancing' my wife and I have really tried to limit our contact and exposure to the global virus. So how will I keep doing a daily photo?

I've decided to spend some time getting more serious about the tools of Lightroom and Photoshop. My goal now is not to 'take' a new photo every day. Instead I'm going to work with some of the tools I've rarely used and create a photo that I am proud of. In a lot of cases I'll be working with older photos and new tools.

So far I've added a Wacom tablet and starting to get more serious about the Photoshop select tools.

Hope you are all well and look forward to seeing your photos.

Carl
