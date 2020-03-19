Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
Ibis in Flight
Blue Spring State Park, FL
Tech Note: I have been playing more with Photoshop blending modes. With this shot I used the Overlay mode to expand contract in this shot.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
158
photos
13
followers
35
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
14th January 2020 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close