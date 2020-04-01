Previous
Next
Rope Bridge by cm_saratoga
170 / 365

Rope Bridge

We were in Costa Maya Mexico back in January 2020 BC (Before Covid). Costa Maya is very touristy, but there is a real gem there. An Aviary built above the shops. Each of the separate little huts are connected by rope bridges.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise