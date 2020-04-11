Sign up
180 / 365
Reflecting Pool NYBG
Just a month ago we went to the Orchid Show at the NY Botanical Garden. This reflecting pool was a place of peace and calm.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th March 2020 2:46pm
