Orchids NY Botanical Garden by cm_saratoga
181 / 365

Orchids NY Botanical Garden

I was going to post something else today, but with the sun shining it is good to remember that out of gloom comes spring, and color, and life.

Happy Easter everyone.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

cm_saratoga

I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
