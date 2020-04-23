Sign up
Glacier Redux
While hunkering down I decided to revisit some shots from Alaska 2011. Note the calving in the background.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
16th June 2011 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mallory
ace
Wow, this is so stunning!
April 24th, 2020
