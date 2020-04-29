Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
195 / 365
Statler and Waldorf
I love what looks like the expression of these two characters. They remind me of "Statler and Waldorf" of the old Muppets Show.
Tech Note: While on Corona Lockdown I've been trying to master more of Lightroom and Photoshop. The DeHaze filter in Lightroom made this photo from the Vancouver Aquarium usable.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
195
photos
14
followers
39
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
8th June 2011 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close