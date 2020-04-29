Previous
Statler and Waldorf by cm_saratoga
Statler and Waldorf

I love what looks like the expression of these two characters. They remind me of "Statler and Waldorf" of the old Muppets Show.

Tech Note: While on Corona Lockdown I've been trying to master more of Lightroom and Photoshop. The DeHaze filter in Lightroom made this photo from the Vancouver Aquarium usable.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
