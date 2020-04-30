Previous
Meeting of the Minds by cm_saratoga
Meeting of the Minds

Beluga whale and her trainer. Vancouver Aquarium (2011)
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
BillyBoy
Just had this vision of the whale jumping up and swallowing the trainer. Perhaps I've watched too many horror films 😁😁.
May 5th, 2020  
