Fraternal Twins by cm_saratoga
Fraternal Twins

So, one of my Corona Virus lockdown projects has been to improve my understanding of Photoshop. I got to playing with Adjustment Layers and had a little fun. But maybe
I shouldn't be messing with Mother Nature.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
