Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
207 / 365
Fraternal Twins
So, one of my Corona Virus lockdown projects has been to improve my understanding of Photoshop. I got to playing with Adjustment Layers and had a little fun. But maybe
I shouldn't be messing with Mother Nature.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
208
photos
15
followers
39
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close