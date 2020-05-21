Previous
Next
Glacier by cm_saratoga
213 / 365

Glacier

Still working w/ B&W in Lightroom and Photoshop. I've always liked the lines of this photo, but wanted to see how it would render in B&W. Hubbard Glacier (2011)
21st May 2020 21st May 20

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise