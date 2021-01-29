Previous
Next
Serendipity by cm_saratoga
276 / 365

Serendipity

What are the chances of getting a decent photograph through an airplane window with a cell phone? We took off for home and outside the window we saw Cooper's Island. The beach we were on the day before.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise