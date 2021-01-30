Sign up
Christmas Cactus 1
So this Christmas Cactus flower whenever it feels like it. Sometimes in Dec. sometimes for Easter. Thought I'd try to capture its blooms along the way
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
29th January 2021 8:24am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Love this
February 2nd, 2021
