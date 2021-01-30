Previous
Next
Christmas Cactus 1 by cm_saratoga
276 / 365

Christmas Cactus 1

So this Christmas Cactus flower whenever it feels like it. Sometimes in Dec. sometimes for Easter. Thought I'd try to capture its blooms along the way
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love this
February 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise