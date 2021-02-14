Sign up
293 / 365
Vermont Hoodoo
Just driving along a stream in rural Vermont when we discovered the Hoodoo. Neat!
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
303
photos
14
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
9th August 2011 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
