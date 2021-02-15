Previous
A Dog Named Blu by cm_saratoga
289 / 365

A Dog Named Blu

Shot with a bounce flash. The visiting puppy ran around for 40 minutes. Once she settled down with a dog I actually got to take some photos.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
Photo Details

