A Dog Named Blu
Shot with a bounce flash. The visiting puppy ran around for 40 minutes. Once she settled down with a dog I actually got to take some photos.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
13th February 2021 10:57am
