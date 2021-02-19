Previous
Clipping Mask by cm_saratoga
292 / 365

Clipping Mask

Sometimes helping someone else, helps you even more. I've been helping a friend's daughter with her graphics class. Now I've finally come to understand clipping masks and the fx layer of Photoshop.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
