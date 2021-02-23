Previous
A Walk in the Garden by cm_saratoga
293 / 365

A Walk in the Garden

The days are getting longer. You can't help but think of spring. This shot was taken at the NY Botanical Garden in 2018. I reworked it a little using Photoshop Adjustment Layers.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

cm_saratoga

I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
