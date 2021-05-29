Previous
The Dome at Flagler College by cm_saratoga
The Dome at Flagler College

Here's an old photo with some new tricks. I was never happy with this shot of the dome at Flagler College (St. Augustine, FL). However, I reworked it with some things I learned about Photoshop and I am much happier with the detail and tones.
29th May 2021 29th May 21

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
judith deacon ace
Love this type of photograph and you have don so well with the tonal quality and detail. Fav
June 4th, 2021  
