Photo 398
The Dome at Flagler College
Here's an old photo with some new tricks. I was never happy with this shot of the dome at Flagler College (St. Augustine, FL). However, I reworked it with some things I learned about Photoshop and I am much happier with the detail and tones.
29th May 2021
29th May 21
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
judith deacon
ace
Love this type of photograph and you have don so well with the tonal quality and detail. Fav
June 4th, 2021
