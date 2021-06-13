Previous
Next
Too Many Steps by cm_saratoga
Photo 406

Too Many Steps

Whenever I go past this house I can't help but think about the number of steps. I wouldn't want to be the guy who forgot to bring down the sun tan lotion.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
It would keep you fit :)
July 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise