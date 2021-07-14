Previous
Next
Ausable Chasm (3) by cm_saratoga
Photo 409

Ausable Chasm (3)

Tried to use local adjustment in LR to bring out some of the textures and tones.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

cm_saratoga

@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise