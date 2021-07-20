Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 413
Common Tern
We were on a evening boat ride and wondered what kind of bird this was. A quick look at the 'bird book' confirmed it is a Common Tern.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cm_saratoga
@cm_saratoga
I've been serious about photography for quite a while. Did my time in black and white darkrooms, and E6 slide processing. Photoshop...
413
photos
15
followers
44
following
113% complete
View this month »
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th July 2021 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close