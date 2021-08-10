Pontoon Boat

Most times we come down here, my cruise director friend sets up an excursion for us. Pontoon boats have become the custom, although there has also been fishing and kayaking. This boat was easily the nicest we’ve rented. And we drove around a different part of the earth than we usually do. We even found a completely secluded beach with extraordinary tide pools in which we found spectacular shells. Not pictured here are the random isles we found in the sound that were so fun to play on and around. Each child even caught some fish that were mercifully thrown back. None of the adults grew up in this manner and we all wish the children would have a better appreciation for the privilege to which they are accustomed. To be fair, my boy can’t stop talking about how much fun he had. So, I’ll take that.