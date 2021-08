Jumpin’

I have a thing about silhouetted photos. They bring me so much joy. My daughter acquiesced to jumping with the blazing sun as her background. (Honestly, I’m glad she acquiesced to anything I suggested.) I think it came out fabulously. It was nice to have a bit of a lazy day after a glorious boat trip yesterday. Daddy left this afternoon, though. That’s never great. Then, we don’t see him again for over a week. Sigh.