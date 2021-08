Kingdom Animalia

Had some interesting animal experiences today. Apparently, the children are absurdly skilled fisherfolk and caught some monsters for good eating. The fillets of the two-plus foot long red drum are pictured above. The littles were quite thrilled with their prowess and so enjoyed the meal. Early in the morning, I came by this wee turtle while on my walk. It noticed me almost immediately and moved way faster than I expected to escape my looming presence. Another day full of wonder at the beach.