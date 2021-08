Clean Up

Time to go home, sadly. I somehow missed my traditional kids-by-the-bay farewell shot, but did manage this interesting perspective. The new paddle board needed stowing and my boy assisted me in the process. He really is getting more mature. Sweet boy. Middle school is looming and we are all a bit edgy about it. Especially with Daddy gone until the day before school starts. Also, a big happy birthday to Abuelo, who hit 3/4 of a century today. Oooowee.