Clean Up

There has definitely been a theme to this Daddy-less week, other than Mommy chauffeur. That theme is cleaning. In order to prepare for the beginning of school, my babies have been working quite hard to organize their lives. This spirit of cleaning spilled over into the community as we spent ninety minutes pulling weeds for the school beautification event. They were none too pleased, but dutifully assisted. The cherry on top was the Bean’s room. Five days of clearing, vacuuming, and organizing led to this pristine living space, as well as her rewards seen in the below photo. Giant Grogu, a mandalorian costume and a comfy chair greeted her improved sleeping room. This gave her great joy - well-deserved, I dare say. And bonus…Daddy returned this evening! All are thrilled to be reunited.