Back To School

It’s the end of an era. The children will never be in school together again. As such, we were up with the roosters to see the boy off to school at 0710. This led to a rather awkward hour-plus of time where we waited until 0830 to take the wee one to school. The second best part of the day was when the Bean gave big brother a surprise ‘Good Luck Panther’ cake. My heart leapt. The best part was listening to both of them tell me about their days in great detail. Man, these chilluns are something special.