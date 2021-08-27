Debrief

A week of middle school is in the books and I am noticing some emerging trends. Every day after school, the boy comes home, takes a deep sigh, and spends at least fifteen minutes telling me all about his day. Mostly, he enjoys telling me about the interesting things he’s doing in class. But, I also get the news on the lunchroom and who he spends time with there. He’s already mentioned a couple new names of guys he’s hanging with. Sometimes he sits like this; most times, he paces around the carpet in the living room. After our debrief, he goes to lay down for awhile. In fairness, it’s a long, early day. I am cautiously optimistic that middle school will be a good experience for the boy.