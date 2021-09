Where’s Mommy?

At long last, the Bean is starting to enjoy reading. Not chapter books, but children’s stories. She particularly digs reading in different accents. This photo is caught while she’s reading Where’s Mommy, a fan favorite, sounding like a very old Southern woman. Yesterday it was a British person. It’s such fun to watch her explore different ways of expressing herself. I bet this is a school influence. She’s happy to be back in school.