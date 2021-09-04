Reunited

And it feels so good. This is my girl’s bestie who moved away in June. They were so thrilled to hug again. Such pure sweetness. They spent all day glorying in their time spent together. Our friends have a gorgeous pool in the backyard, which is all shade in the afternoon. Later on, the adults escaped a room (sort of) and this clock display caught my eye. We got out of the room, but waaaaay over time. It was definitely good fun, though. Our friends were celebrating ten years of marriage - an occasion we witnessed. So it was quite poetic that we spent the same day together, ten years later. Good times.