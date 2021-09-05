Previous
Carowinds by cmaferguson
Photo 1984

Carowinds

After many years of talking about it, we finally made a pilgrimage to the Carolina Cedar Fair property. Carowinds did not disappoint my adrenaline junkies. My boy says his favorite ride ever is now there - a maniacal concoction called Nighthawk. This ride lays you on your back and then flips you upside down. After lunch, my girl got to hang with her buddy and was a happy camper. The first half of the day, she and I ride some fast and fun coasters. And she got onto Windseeker, which slowly flies you around in a circle at 300 feet to see the views of the park. She was so excited. The adults ended the day playing a hilarious board game. Overall, a fabulous day.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Christina

@cmaferguson
