Early Hike

Much to my boy’s chagrin, I dragged him on a hike before we left to drive home today. He’s a serial whiner and did not disappoint this morning. However, once we reached our destination, he hugged me and said thank you. We hiked for about two and a half miles along a river to get to the rapids. It was early, but not sunrise early. The rapids were simultaneously peaceful and powerful. This was a much needed hike since we sat in the car for seven hours to get home later on. Always love spending time with my boy.