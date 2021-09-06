Previous
Early Hike by cmaferguson
Early Hike

Much to my boy’s chagrin, I dragged him on a hike before we left to drive home today. He’s a serial whiner and did not disappoint this morning. However, once we reached our destination, he hugged me and said thank you. We hiked for about two and a half miles along a river to get to the rapids. It was early, but not sunrise early. The rapids were simultaneously peaceful and powerful. This was a much needed hike since we sat in the car for seven hours to get home later on. Always love spending time with my boy.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Christina

@cmaferguson
