Mommy’s First Day

It’s been many moons since I’ve had a first day of school. Here I am, complete with backpack and mask, ready to start as a preschool teacher. As it turns out, my day was extremely loud. One baby was inconsolable and wouldn’t let me put her down. That made it hard to pay attention to the other six (one was absent). This sweet child left after 90 minutes and the whole class calmed significantly after that. It was dang near fun for the last hour. My aide and I both napped afterwards, having felt like we were at war. I need to sit and think tomorrow about how better to prepare for Friday.