Hope and Dream

Every so often, a gem like this comes home from school. Something that, God willing, I’ll be able to point to years from now and say, “Look - even in second grade, you knew you loved science.” School is in full swing and I think the kids like it more than they let on. The Bean is really digging Spanish and the Bear has made some new buddies while really enjoying his classes. I’m girding myself for my second day of work tomorrow. I’ve got a better plan now that I see how a day has gone. And luckily, the screamiest screamer is absent for a doc’s appt. We’ll see how the class does in her absence.