Sleeping…Beauty

This Bean. After an arduous sheet-changing experience, she is now snug as a bug in a rug. In fairness, changing the sheets in a loft bed with a *way* too tall and heavy mattress should be an Olympic event. Regardless, this is my view every morning around 0730. I like the mornings when I don’t have to go to work because I’m not rushing like a mad person. It’s nice to breathe for a moment.